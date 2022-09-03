Agro sector relevant, vital for nation’s growth, says Temenggong Lau

SIBU (Sept 3): The prospect remains bright for the agriculture industry and is still relevant and vital to Malaysia’s economy, said chairman of SM Wong Nai Siong Schools Board of Management Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau.

“With government policies and injection of funds, the country’s agricultural sectors have been progressing in recent years and the future of the industry is therefore worth looking forward to,’ he said during the opening of the talk on `Future of agricultural industry is not a dream’ held at SM Wong Nai Siong here yesterday.

On the agriculture industry’s transformation, Lau said the country’s rapid transformation into an industrialised nation in the 1980s, had greatly affected and impacted the growth of agricultural development.

He recalled Malaysia’s average annual economic growth from 1980 to 1990 was recorded at 6.4 per cent while the average agricultural economic growth was only 3.6 per cent, meanwhile the first five years of the 90s recorded an average annual growth of 8 per cent but unfortunately with deceleration in the growth of agriculture.

“However, after the year 2000, the value-added agriculture stabilised at about 10 per cent of the gross domestic products (GDP) which accounted for 7.2 per cent of the GDP in 2021.

“At the same time, the agriculture sector also generated in the foreign exchange with total exports of 7.9 per cent, creating 10.5 per cent employment of the total employed population and also ensured sufficient supply of food for the people,” he said.

Nevertheless, Lau said it was not all plain sailing as the agriculture sector was also faced with many challenges and difficulties such as farmland ownership, labour shortages which led to an increase in abandoned agricultural land and barriers to technology adoption.

“Other challenges included excessive reliance on foreign workers, the rising costs of production and input and low productivity and agricultural products quality,” he added.

Despite all the challenges, Lau reiterated that the agriculture sector will prevail and will continue to grow as it has been playing a major role in economic growth and development.

“With the development of science and technology, especially the rapid development of biotechnology, information technology and logistics, I believe these will bring tremendous benefits to the industry’s stakeholders and investors,” he said.

Meanwhile, Datuk Lawrence Ting Siew Haw, a former student of the school, also delivered a talk during the event, held in celebration of the school’s 55th anniversary.

Lau expressed his gratitude to Ting for his generosity in contributing ten desktops and five laptops worth more than RM20,000 to his alma mater.