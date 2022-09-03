Baru: Sarawak too slow in efforts to make more stateless folks become citizens

KUCHING (Sept 3): News about the naturalisation of Sri Pahang FC UK-born midfielder Lee Tuck, 34, as a Malaysian citizen did not go down well with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) secretary-general Baru Bian.

The PSB man said the news left him with ‘feelings of despondency and dejection’ for the thousands of stateless children and the many adults who were still waiting for their documents from the National Registration Department (NRD).

Baru, who is Selangau MP and Ba Kelalan assemblyman, also expressed his disappointment over Sarawak government’s slow pace in making more stateless people become Malaysian citizens.

He cited Sarawak Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development as having said in May this year that since the setting up of the special committee on citizenship, a total of 969 applications for citizenship had been received between 2016 and Oct 22 last year, but only 253 applications had been approved.

“She also cited these same figures in March this year,” he added.

Baru also said many adults and elderly folks were still waiting for their citizenship approvals from the Home Ministry.

“Since citizenship matters are under the purview of the federal government, the Sarawak government is unable to approve the applications.

“I have brought up this matter numerous times, and in 2020, had written to the Home Minister about several former Border Scouts who were still waiting for citizenship in their twilight years. Sadly, one of them passed away just last week without getting his papers.

“Not long ago, the Court ruled that children born overseas to Malaysian mothers and foreign fathers could not be given Malaysian citizenship. This is a huge blow to so many families in this situation.

“One cannot help comparing these cases of long frustrating waits with the case of this footballer, who obviously has connections.”

Baru pointed out that people born in this country but without having any connection, had been made to wait for years.

“(Because of this) children are being deprived of schooling and adults unable to enjoy basic amenities and rights such as opening bank accounts, owning properties and getting plane tickets – among other things.

“We truly cannot understand what these people have to go through when they are denied citizenship in their own country.

“They are not allowed to enjoy even basic human rights.

“There is absolutely no reason for the federal government to be dragging their feet in this matter. It’s no wonder that Sarawakians are increasingly calling for autonomy from the federal government in many matters. We are truly losing confidence that they (federal government) have any empathy for the plight of our people.

“Unfortunately, this footballer’s case is giving credence to the belief that it is who you know in this country that matters.”

Baru said one comment on Malaysiakini news portal summed up the feelings of the people very well. It stated: “Our wonderful government can easily love foreign footballers but cannot, cannot love our stateless kids, many of whom should not really be stateless, and cannot love children of Malaysian mothers. Wonderful government indeed.”

In this regard, Baru called upon the Home Ministry to expedite the approval for the applications received from stateless individuals.

“The civil service is there to serve the people, not to exacerbate or prolong their suffering,” he pointed out.

Apart from Tuck, other footballers who have been naturalised by the NRD are Mohamadou Sumareh, Liridon Krasniqi and Guilherme De Paula.

Tuck has been playing in the Malaysian League since 2017 upon joining Negeri Sembilan, before moving to Terengganu FC in 2018, and Sri Pahang last season.

It has been reported that the status of Argentinian-born forward Sergio Aguero to be a naturalised player is pending. He has been playing in the Malaysian League since 2017.