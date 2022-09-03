BKSS 9.0 discount to be reflected in Sept, Oct electricity bills

KUCHING (Sept 3): Sarawak Energy’s customers continue to get discounts for electricity consumption from July to December 2022 following the announcement of Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 9.0 by the Premier of Sarawak on Aug 29.

“Customers in Sarawak already enjoy the lowest tariffs in Malaysia and the region. The discounts will further lower monthly power bills for customers throughout Sarawak for the whole year.

“Under BKSS 9.0, around 685,000 of Sarawak Energy’s customers from the domestic, commercial and industrial sectors will receive a five to 25 per cent discount for the second half year of 2022,” said Sarawak Energy in a press statement yesterday.

Sarawak Energy revealed the initiative will cost the state government approximately RM201.76 million. Customers are requested to take note that July and August discounts will be reflected in the October electricity bill.

This will allow Sarawak Energy’s Retail task force to make the necessary billing adjustments and recalculation so customers receive their discounts for July and August accurately and accordingly.

“The discount for September electricity consumption will be reflected in the September electricity bill.

“Customers receiving estimated bills are encouraged to contact the electricity provider for adjustments so that they can enjoy the discounts fully. They are required to provide supporting documents such as photos of the estimated bill and actual meter readings,” it stated.

Application can be made by sending the documents to Sarawak Energy’s Customer Care Centre at customercare@sarawakenergy.com or through the virtual agent CARINA.

Alternatively, submit an application through ‘SEB cares’ mobile application under ‘Make a Report’ function. Upon receipt, Sarawak Energy would adjust the billing amount to reflect the discount based on the actual electricity consumed.

For more information, call 1300-88-3111 to speak to Sarawak Energy’s customer care representatives.