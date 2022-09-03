Body of cobbler who fell into Sarawak River found

KUCHING (Sept 3): The body of the 49-year-old man who was said to have fallen into the Sarawak River was found around 4.38pm today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Padungan station chief Tan Min Chai told reporters that the body, identified as 48-year-old Iswandi Zaini, was found some 20 metres from the Pengkalan Panjang jetty.

“The search was conducted within a search radius based on a witness’ statement,” said Tan.

He added the river was calm which was fortunate as it made the search easier.

Bomba earlier received a call at 1.39pm of a man who was said to have jumped into the Sarawak River at the Pengkalan Panjang jetty.

Bomba then mobilised 16 personnel from the Padungan station to the scene to search for the victim.

Tan said the Padungan search and rescue team was later joined by Batu Lintang Bomba divers.

Iswandi’s body, he said, was found by the divers on their second dive session.

Also at the scene were the police from the Central Kuching police station.

According to a witness, Iswandi, from Kampung Sungai Bedil, was a cobbler operating near the area.

The body has since been handed over to the police and transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.