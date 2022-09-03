Carnival Sibujaya makes a comeback after two-year hiatus

SIBU (Sept 3): The popular Carnival Sibujaya is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai, the event will help revitalise businesses in the township.

The two-week long carnival runs from Aug 31-Sept 18.

“Carnival Sibujaya 2022 is back to excite local tourism. With signature events such as Water Fiesta, Battle of the Bands, beauty pageant, tribal food fair and motorcross championships, it can attract local visitors and tourists to Sibujaya and Sibu in general.

“Sibujaya’s rapid development has been acknowledged by those visiting the township and returning from outstation.

“We can see Sibujaya’s potential once the Pan Borneo Highway is completed, where it will be a stopover hub for those driving from Kuching to Sibu, Bintulu and Miri and vice versa,” he said.

Sempurai said another road connecting Lanang Bridge through Jalan Kong Yit Khim to Sibujaya also acts as the bypass and can stimulate development in Sibujaya and surrounding areas.

Additionally, Sempurai believes Carnival Sibujaya 2022 can also become an annual event to attract local and foreign visitors through the Water Fiesta and likened it to Thailand’s Songkran Festival.

He added with the inclusion of the motorcross championship, SRDC hopes it can become a yearly event to attract riders and spectators both overseas and throughout Malaysia.

“The council will continue supporting the carnival as it can help Sibujaya boost its local economy and bring in local tourists and visitors.

“We must thank our Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for his visionary planning of Sibujaya when he was Housing Minister. We can see a lot of development in Sibujaya as a liveable and vibrant twin town of Sibu,” he said.