Cobbler feared drowned after falling into river from Pangkalan Panjang jetty

KUCHING (Sept 3): A 49-year-old man is believed to have fallen from the Pangkalan Panjang jetty into the Sarawak River today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), a call was received of the incident at 1.29pm.

At the scene were police from the Central Kuching police station and firefighters from the Padungan firestation, who combed the river by using an underwater hook as the victim is believed to still be submerged.

According to a witness, the victim from Kampung Sungai Bedil is a cobbler and has his own stall located near the area.