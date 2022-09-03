Cultivate students talented in STEM to prepare for IR 4.0, Tiang urges SM Wong Nai Siong

SIBU (Sept 3): SM Wong Nai Siong should take a new initiative to cultivate potential students talented in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects to help prepare for the Industrial Revolution 4.0.

In saying this, Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang said this was in line with the state government’s vision to become an advanced state by 2030 and to achieve this, more manpower and human resources are needed especially engineers.

“Hopefully, the school can look into this area to unlock the potential of the students and cultivate more students specializing in STEM subjects,” he said at the school’s 55th anniversary dinner and installation of new committee members.

He said the state government attaches great importance to STEM as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (VTET) to prepare for the industrial revolution and is also working hard to pioneer green energy and new models of economic development.

“Sarawak has also cooperated with international scientific institutions to develop hydrogen technology and green energy economic models.”

The Pelawan assemblyman added technological development and economic transformation can be carried out in Sarawak, mainly due to the state’s abundant natural resources.

“However, Sarawak needs to be very successful and mature in developing the green energy economic model and that is why it needs to cultivate more professional human resources in order to accomplish this mission,” he said.

Touching on Undi18, Tiang said the school should also educate students on current events and political happenings in the country from a neutral perspective so they do not follow the subject blindly.

“If we expect our society to be more advanced in the future, then we must nurture our youth to become elite voters who care about national affairs and understand politics,” he said.

He also talked about job scams, where he reminded the students not to get easily deceived about the high-paying jobs offered abroad.

“Always stay vigilant and check with the facts and jobs offered before committing yourself,” he said, adding parents play a vital role in monitoring their children’s movements so they do not end up victims of job scams.

Also present at the event were Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management (Sha Dong Zong) chairman Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau, deputy chairman Dato Chieng Buong Toon, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Sibu MP Alice Lau, Datuk Tiong Thai King and the school’s principal Lu Yew Hiing.