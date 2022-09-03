Ensure timely and satisfactory delivery of projects, Nanta urges construction industry

KUCHING (Sept 3): Those actively participating in the construction industry are reminded to do their best in ensuring projects are delivered timely and satisfactorily.

According to Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, there were some projects lacking in satisfactory performance which were not necessarily due to the companies’ own weakness but the rising costs of building materials and increase in wages.

“There have been many cases where projects have been abandoned or not implemented well.

“However, you still must have the highest standard of professionalism, integrity and accountability because when projects are abandoned, the people will suffer,” he said during the Konsortium Bumi 16th anniversary thanksgiving dinner on Friday night.

He noted it wasn’t just the Dayak or Bumiputera community which is suffering but the whole of Malaysia as the country is still in a phase of economic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, global inflation and many other issues.

Nanta said he was happy to note the Sarawak government has programmes and strategies to address the issues so contractors are not left to suffer too much beyond their control.

“At least at the end of the day, they complete the jobs and the people get the much-needed infrastructure projects,” he said.

Nanta also commended Konsortium Bumi for its various corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes and opportunities for young people.

“You have been very generous in helping out with the construction of churches and many other charitable organisations’ premises.

“As long as you make good without jeopardising your business, please continue to do so,” he said.

He urged the company to continue doing what it has been doing while dubbing it the ‘flagbearer’ in the construction industry for the Dayak community.

“Continue to be good and continue to do what you have done. You will be meaningful to the rural areas as active participants in contracts to deliver much-needed infrastructure projects.

“There are too many contractors who successfully get themselves registered, then try to get themselves favoured – but at the end of the day they cannot deliver. That is a waste not only to themselves but it also affects other people negatively,” he said.

Also present at the dinner were Deputy Ministers for Transport Dr Jerip Susil and Dato Henry Harry Jinep; Konsortium Bumi managing director Dato Janang Bungsu; directors David Hollis, David Sengalang Uyang and Uthan Chuat; Borneo Development Corporation chairman Datuk Peter Nansian Ngusie and others.