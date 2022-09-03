Fatimah: M’sia must prepare before hitting aged nation status by 2030

MIRI (Sept 3): There is a need to keep the senior citizens in Malaysia independent as the country is heading towards becoming an aged nation in the next eight years.

In stating this, Sarawak’s Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah believed that this could be achieved through multi-agency integration – covering those in charge of health, social welfare, security and legal matters, to the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) – aimed at supporting a healthy ageing nation.

“We need to keep our vulnerable senior citizens independent for as long as possible and shorten their sick years, which can increase social and financial costs,” she said in her address during a visit to the Senior Citizens Activity Centre (Pawe) Miri in Krokop today.

Based on United Nations (UN)’s projection, Malaysia would become an aged nation by 2030, when its residents aged 60 years old and above would account for 15 per cent of the total population.

In this respect, Fatimah pointed out: “We have eight years towards becoming an aged nation.

“However, we can have short, medium and long-term planning.

“We need to focus on the best and the most feasible options within this narrow window.”

She said based on a source from the Statistics Department of Malaysia, the projected total population of Sarawak in 2018 was at 2.8 million, of which 7.3 per cent comprised residents aged 65 and above.

“Thus, preventive measures and early intervention to minimise the burden of ageing must be taken, especially in terms of health, finance and economy, housing as well as mental health,” she stressed.

In this regard, Fatimah said this was where Pawe would come in.

“It is an outreach and developmental service for the elderly folks. Its operations involve strategic collaboration between the ministry and other government agencies as well as NGOs,” she said, pointing out that there are two Pawe units in Miri Division – one in Krokop, and another in Bekenu.

“There are many programmes provided by Pawe, including religious and recreational activities, therapies and rehabilitation, health talks, training and also courses.”

It is informed that there are currently 13 Pawe units in Sarawak, accommodating a total of 18,762 members.

According to Fatimah, Pawe Miri has the highest number of members in Sarawak, at 14,314.

“However, only four per cent, or 572, of them are active in activities run by the centre,” she observed.

Later, Fatimah presented immediate assistance from the Welfare Department (JKM) to three individuals here.

Accompanying the minister during the visit were JKM Sarawak director Noriah Ahmad and JKM Miri assistant director Pengiran Mohamad Najib Pengiran Mohamad.