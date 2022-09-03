Football association confirms receiving report on Melaka United players’ salary arrears

SHAH ALAM (Sept 3): The Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) have confirmed that they have received a report regarding the issue of salary arrears for two months involving Super League team, Melaka United FC.

PFAM Chief Executive Officer Izham Ismail said the arrears involved the payment of salaries in June and July as well as part of the remaining payment for January.

Thus, he said PFAM had issued a notice to Melaka United regarding the matter and also made an official complaint to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) through the National Dispute Resolution Chambers (NDRC).

“We hope FAM can give a date quickly for us to listen and solve this problem.

“…and I hope that all players in Malaysia if there are problems related to salaries please come forward, come to PFAM so that we can take further action,” he told Bernama when met at the ‘PFAM with the Media Footgolf Tournament’ at Footgolf Malaysia Bukit Jelutong here, today .

At the same time, in addition to expecting Melaka United to pay the outstanding salaries of its players, he advised all teams in Malaysia not to ignore the responsibility of paying the players’ salaries and to respect the contracts that have been agreed upon.

This is not the first time Melaka United have been involved in the issue of player salary arrears after the same problem occurred during the previous season.

Melaka United are in eighth place in the Super League with 17 points after playing 15 matches so far.

Recently, PFAM also confirmed that they had received a report on the issue of salary arrears lasting almost four months involving some Sarawak United footballers which forced the Malaysian Football League (MFL) to reject a team grant of RM100,000 to be given to the affected players. – Bernama