Gerawat advises Orang Ulu Kenyah Lepo Aga to stay united

MIRI (Sept 3): The Orang Ulu Kenyah Lepo Aga minority ethnic group must stay united, advises Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala.

The Mulu assemblyman said as the Kenyah ethnic group makes up only six per cent of the state’s population, unity in the community is of utmost importance.

“Even though there are not many of you, unity makes your voice stronger. It is crucial for your association to maintain this unity and pass it on to the next generation,” he said while officiating Persatuan Kenyah Lepo Aga Family Day at Miri City Council’s field here today.

He advised the association to include every member of the community regardless of political differences and religious backgrounds .

He lauded the association for bringing the community together during the family day, saying: “This is an opportunity to build closer rapport among members, especially with those who live in the city.”

Gerawat gave a RM10,000 grant for the association’s activities while Baram MP Anyi Ngau allocated RM5,000 during the event.

Some500 members attended the family day which was last held in 2020 including association president Raymond Apoi and Kenyah paramount chief Temenggong Joseph Ngau Lian.