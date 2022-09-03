Gold beckons M’sian men’s, mixed teams at World Dodgeball C’ships

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 3): Malaysia are one step away from winning two gold medals in the men’s team and mixed team events of the World Dodgeball Championships 2022 after downing their sem-final opponents at the Saville Community Sports Centre in Edmonton, Canada this morning.

The men’s team were superb en route to defeating hosts Canada 8-3 while the mixed team edged the United States 5-4.

In tomorrow’s finals (early morning of Sept 5 Malaysian time), the men’s team will take on Australia while the mixed team will face Canada.

Earlier, the Malaysian men’s team topped Group B with nine points from five matches, followed by Hong Kong (9 pts), Canada (6 pts), Britain (4 pts), Austria (1 pt) and Sweden (1 pt).

In the group matches, Malaysia drew 5-5 with Hong Kong before going on to beat Canada 10-3, Britain 9-5, Austria 14-0 and Sweden 20-0.

The men’s team then downed Italy 18-0 in the quarter-finals.

In the mixed team event, Malaysia also topped Group B with a perfect record of 10 points, followed by Canada (8 pts), Italy (6 pts), Mexico (4 pts), Austria (2 pts) and Sweden (zero point).

In the mixed team group matches, Malaysia beat Canada 7-4, Italy 14-0, Mexico 11-0, Austria 16-0 and Sweden 18-0.

Then, in the quarter-finals, they downed Britain 12-2.

The Malaysian women’s team’s hopes of repeating their silver medal feat at the 2019 edition, however, were dashed when they lost 8-3 to Canada.

The national women’s team will now face Australia in the bronze medal playoff.

Malaysia emerged champions in the men’s and women’s categories in the 2017 edition in Toronto, Canada before the men’s team repeated that feat at the 2018 edition in Los Angeles, the United States. Both the national men’s and women’s teams then finished runners-up in the 2019 edition in Cancun, Mexico. – Bernama