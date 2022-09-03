Home owner’s swift action prevents fire from razing house

MIRI (Sept 3): The swift action of a home owner saved her house in Desa Senadin from being completely destroyed in a fire at 9.30pm on Friday night.

According to Miri Fire and Rescue (Bomba) chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee, Bomba received a distress call about the incident at 9.33pm.

“Upon receiving the call, a team of firefighters were dispatched to the scene. When they arrived at the scene, the fire had already been put out by the owner,” he said in a statement.

He said the fire broke out in the kitchen but due to her fast action, the fire only destroyed 20 per cent of her house.

“The operation ended at 10.20pm,” he added.