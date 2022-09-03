International students experience Sabah’s culture

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 3): Twenty-six international students from the ‘Think Global School’ had a rare opportunity to experience Sabah’s culture up-close for two months under the Jungle Lore Student Expedition tour program.

The students, aged 15-17 from United States, Canada and South Africa, were given an insight into the culture, ethnicity, tradition, cuisine and lifestyle of the people in Sabah for 47 days.

Jungle Lore Student Expedition director Gaurav Athalye said the students would stay in Sabah for two months and visit several places as part of the learning program.

“The program is broken down into two groups, with the first group of students visiting Sabah in early July while the second group will be here next year.

“Students will learn the traditional food and cuisine of the Kadazandusun, Murut and Bajau tribes.

“They had also visited interesting places such as the Mari-Mari Cultural Village in Inanam and Mount Trusmadi in Tambunan.

“They will then document what they have learned and experienced and share it in the ‘Think Global School’ blog,” he said.

Gaurav said the Think Global School is an independent school that provides education through Changemaker Curriculum where students will engage in project-based learning that is relevant to the countries they travel.

Gaurav said Jungle Lore Student Expedition, which is based in India, collaborated with Borneo Sandakan Tours, a local travel agency based in Sandakan, to provide students from the Think Global School a curriculum-based programs and learning experience.

Borneo Sandakan Tours director Gary Solacito said the program is seen as a way to help Sabah tourism industry.

He said with the arrival of international students and their experience in the Land Below the Wind, they (international students) will bring back their fond memories and experience which they could share with their friends and family back home.

“The students will document their visit and share it in the ‘Think Global School’ blog.

“Through social media sharing, people from around the world will know what Sabah has to offer.

“This is also for us tour operators to help the government and the tourism industry in promoting Sabah,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gaurav said to ensure students would have the best experience during their stay in Sabah, they seek the assistance and knowledge of wildlife and underwater photographer Ag Ahmad Zaki Abu Bakar to assist the students to document their research before uploading it in the ‘Think Global School’ blog.

Gaurav said the knowledge of Ahmad Zaki had helped the students to take better photos which they can be proud of.

Ahmad Zaki said to help students familiarize with their cameras, they were assigned to capture street food and nightlife at the Api-Api Night Market along Gaya Street.

“Capturing street food is one of the best ways for the students to familiarize themselves with camera functions and photography skills.

“Some of the students have the talent in photography, but do not have the appropriate techniques to produce interesting pictures.

“We spend a couple of hours taking street food and street life, composition techniques and many more.

“The students will then edit their photos before uploading in their social media accounts or in the school’s blog,” said Ahmad Zaki.

He said they managed to persuade Sony Malaysia to lend them some DSLR cameras for the students to use, as the students’ cameras provided by their schools were limited in several functions.

“Although what the students learned during the photography session won’t make them a professional photographer overnight, they have learned some valuable skills which they can be proud of,” said Ahmad Zaki.