JCI Padawan reaches out to old folks at RSK Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 3): The Padawan Chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) recently held a community outreach programme at Rumah Seri Kenangan (RSK) Kuching, in connection with this year’s National Day celebration.

Led by JCI Padawan vice-president (community) Hon Kah Fui, the programme meant to bring cheer to more than 60 residents of the old folks’ home at Jalan Kuching-Serian near here.

Among the activities held were a work party conducted by JCI Padawan members to clean up and decorate the new dining hall at RSK Kuching, presentation of donated essential items to the centre, as well as a birthday celebration for the residents who were born in the months of July, August, and September.

Earlier, RSK Kuching principal Sharifah Ranimah Wan Hashim and her team held a simple welcoming ceremony for the visitors, who also included the guest-of-honour Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, who is also Padawan Municipal Council chairman.

In a statement, Hon said the residents of RSK Kuching were under the care of over 30 staff members.

He said the old folks’ home meant to accommodate those who had no family or next-of-kin, no children, and those who never married.

“It is a meaningful responsibility to care for our senior citizens, who have walked long before us, made life possible and provided us with so much guidance and wisdom.

“One of the residents whom I spoke with, said despite all the help, support and facilities provided by RSK Kuching, at times they would still feel miserable and distressed,” he said.

Hon also took the opportunity to thank the sponsors, comprising members of JCI Padawan and also the public.

“We managed to raise around RM5,000 for this programme,” he added.

JCI Padawan is a platform for young citizens aged between 18 and 40 to develop their networking, leadership, entrepreneurship, management skills, and also personal development.

To know more, visit their Facebook page.