Lee: Maintain good mental health from young age

MIRI (Sept 3): Efforts to maintain good mental health should start at a young age, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said with various modern challenges in today’s life, there is a need to educate children, particularly young adolescents, on stress management.

“As we all know, cases involving mental health problems are getting worse and the number of suicides is also increasing.

“Therefore, it is very important to nurture awareness about mental health from a young age to encourage the community to seek support and help to achieve a good mental wellbeing,” he said when officiating the Mental Health and Emergency Response and Communication Workshop at a hotel here today.

On the workshop, the Senadin assemblyman lauded the programme which was carried out by the International Medical University (IMU) Cares in collaboration with Children Activity Centres Permyjaya and Taman Tunku as well as the Miri Hospital’s Psychiatric Department.

“We hope the session will be fruitful and more events will be handled by non-government organistions on a continuous basis to help the local community, especially young adolescents.”

Some 60 student representatives from various secondary schools here attended the programme.

The programme aims to promote mental health awareness and breaking the stigma around mental health conditions.

During the programme, the organisers shared some tips with participants on how to maintain good mental health by handling stress management properly.

Also present was Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong.