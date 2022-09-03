Make good use of resources for devt, Lau urges SM Wong Nai Siong board of directors

SIBU (Sept 3): SM Wong Nai Siong’s board of directors are advised to make good use of the resources the Sarawak government has invested into schools for its development.

Its chairman Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau said they should move towards attaining the goal of self-reliance in maintaining the school’s software despite getting the allocations

“With prudent spending and good management, at least for a certain period of time, the school will be self-sufficient in its regular expenses,” he said when speaking at the school’s 55th anniversary and installation of board of directors committee members on Friday night.

He said only in hardware construction could they seek joint donations from the Chinese community and to help tackle problems together.

As such, he called on the board of directors, school principal and staff to be brave in innovation and to actively create opportunities and seek development in order to face the challenges of the new era.

“The school will continue to tread on the road to modern education and contribute to the development of Chinese education in Malaysia,” he said.

He noted good administrators and high-quality teachers are the prerequisites of an ideal Chinese Independent Secondary School.

Lau added the school’s board had already contributed to its hardware construction and would now focus on software construction, strengthening the administration and improving the quality of teachers.

He said currently, only 58 per cent of the teachers in the school have professional education qualifications – which was far from enough.

“Hopefully in the next three years, we will increase the number of teachers in the school with professional education qualifications to more than 80 per cent,” he said.

Lau also recalled the school’s history, tracing it back to its establishment in 1967.

He said in the 60s, about 70 per cent of the Primary Six students could not enter Chinese Independent Secondary Schools due to the selective system of the education policy then.

He said SM Wong Nai Siong weathered many trials and tribulations since its establishment.

“The journey was never smooth and it had to adjust itself constantly to adapt to the situation of the times – but the school nevertheless survived.

“Fast forward to 2019, the school’s sports field was built – marking a new milestone – followed by the renovation of its dormitory in 2020, which attracted students from outstation to come and study,” he said.

Lau said under the reformist board of directors, the school today has developed into a modern middle school with complete hardware and software equipment.

“In 2003, the student population started to increase annual, hitting its peak in 2020 with 851 students. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the intake last year dropped to 730 students, but this setback should only be temporary,” he said.

Also present at the event were Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang, board of directors deputy chairman Dato Chieng Buong Toon, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Sibu MP Alice Lau, Datuk Tiong Thai King and the school principal Lu Yew Hiing.