Malaysian comedian Kavin Jay’s show brings the house down at La Promenade Mall

KUCHING (Sept 3): Malaysian comedian Kavin Jay brought the house down at La Promenade Mall’s second stand-up comedy show on Friday night.

His ‘I’m Sorry I Shouted’ show, held in the mall’s auditorium on Level 5, attracted about 140 attendees.

This is the second stand-up act that La Promenade has brought in to Kuching, with the first being Mad Sabah’s show on July 29, and are the first stand-up comedy shows in Sarawak featuring national acts since the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the mall’s digital marketing manager Sophia Ong, the shows have been in planning for a while.

“We are so excited to host Kavin Jay and Mad Sabah’s national tours at La Promenade Mall here in Kuching. We’ve been thinking about planning these shows for over the year and once we reached the recovery phase of the pandemic, we started planning in earnest.

“It is high time for all of us to laugh together. Stand-up comedy is an amazing art form which is gaining more and more popularity, especially after Netflix. Hong Seng Lee and La Promenade is further collaborating with local and international comedians for more shows,” Ong said when met by The Borneo Post.

Mad Sabah’s show was also a popular act, attracting some 120 attendees.

During last night’s event, popular La Promenade Mall tenants including Zoro by Domus Group, Noms and Black Bean Coffee & Tea offered special pre-show promotions.

Ong noted as a lifestyle- and community-focused mall, a lot of priority is given to hosting events.

This September, the mall is hosting three other major events – Oktoberfest starting Sept 16; Weekend Night Runs every Saturday; and PayDay Weekend Bazaars.

Oktoberfest will feature some of Sarawak’s home-grown talents including At Adau, Mozaik, On String and more, while food and beverages booths from Heineken, Carlsberg, Elegantly red as well as pop-up stalls by Chef Achang Libat, Rume Dining and a preview from the mall’s new restaurant Foo Man Ting will quench event-goers thirst and excite their tastebuds.

Ong also noted their other recent events such as ABSTRACT2022, which generated over RM75,000 worth of art work sold for six local artists as well as Sarawak and Sabah’s first running festival which attracted some 1,350 participants, including Singaporeans.