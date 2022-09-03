Mayor urges Kuchingnites not to light Kongming lantern

KUCHING (Sept 3): The people are urged not to light the Kongming Lantern during the Mid-Autumn Festival celebration on Sept 10.

Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng made the call for people not to light the lantern at the expense of the safety of others.

“To mark the festival, carry a lantern and have the mooncake will do, instead of lighting the Kongming lantern,” he said during the Shall WEE Talk Facebook Live session.

Wee cautioned that the debris of the Kongming Lantern would cause pollution and potentially harm individuals should the debris fall on them.

On another matter, the mayor said the council had no jurisdiction over road users crossing the double white lines.

He said the enforcement of such traffic law falls on the traffic police.

He was responding to public complaints concerning road users crossing the double white lines along Foochow Road No.1 here.

“When it comes to traffic offences, only the traffic police have the enforcement power. Despite having said that, road users should shoulder the responsibility to abide by the traffic regulations,” he said.

Road users should have known better that double white lines are not meant to be crossed or for overtaking, he added.

Nevertheless, Wee revealed that the council will collaborate with the traffic police to take action against recalcitrant road users.

“We may look into dispatching traffic police to the site to monitor the situation and if this happens, traffic offenders will be slapped with summons,” he warned.