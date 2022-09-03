Newborn baby abandoned in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU (Sept 3): A baby boy was found abandoned near a food stall at Kampung Jaya Baru, Jalan Tengah Nipah, here on Friday.

Lahad Datu police chief Assistant Commissioner Rohan Shah Ahmad said the baby, weighing at 2.9 kilograms and without any clothes on, was found by the stall owner as the latter was about to open for business around 7am.

“Police were notified of the discovery of the baby and immediately went to the location.

“Based on a police investigation, the baby had just been born and was left near the area.

“The baby has been taken to hospital for examination,” said Rohan.

The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for exposure and abandonment of a child under 12 years by a parent or person taking care of it.

Rohan urged anyone with information to come forward to assist police in their investigation or to contact investigating officer Inspector Marlisa Maedika @ Mardeka at 016-219 4554 or the Lahad Datu police contingent at 089-881 255.