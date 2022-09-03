PAS president: No cooperation in matters of sin, corruption

ALOR SETAR (Sept 3): PAS today stressed that it does not cooperate in matters of sin, such as continuing enmity, and hiding sins without remorse and unrepentance, said its president, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

He said that PAS also does not turn a blind eye to wrongdoings such as corruption, money politics, politics of seeking office, misconduct, and mismanagement.

“Condoning wrongdoing for the sake of being polite and protecting wrong interests, to the point of abandoning principles is a wrong ‘ta’awun’ (cooperation) concept.

“Thus, PAS rejects anyone who takes an approach that deviates from the concept of ‘ta’awun’, which is based on the guidance of the Quran,” he said when delivering his policy speech and officiating the 68th PAS Annual Meeting here today.

Also present were PAS secretary-general, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hasan and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Bersatu president, as well as 1,300 delegates and PAS leadership from 197 constituencies.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hadi reminded political parties to focus on efforts to rebuild the country, and the wisdom of the federal government to hold a political understanding with the opposition in order to create political stability, which is a mature step.

The Marang member of Parliament also said that PAS had first introduced a political approach known as mature and prosperous political culture (BPMS) in 2015.

He said even though PAS was in the opposition bloc (at that time), PAS took a stand to cooperate with the government, supported by Barisan Nasional (BN), for the greater good of the country and the people.

“When PAS introduced BPMS, there were opposition parties who sneered at PAS’ stance with various accusations.

“Today, we can witness that this BPMS approach should be adopted among political parties, whether in the government or in opposition,” he said. – Bernama