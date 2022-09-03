PBDSB chief questions govt’s move of granting citizenship to UK-born footballer

MIRI (Sept 3): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) has called upon the federal government to stop practising double standards in granting citizenships, particularly when it comes to Sarawakians who are still ‘stateless’ despite having submitted numerous applications.

Party president Bobby William, in a statement here yesterday, questioned the government’s priorities in awarding the Malaysian citizenship to England-born footballer Lee Tuck through the naturalisation process.

“What is so special about the footballer for him to be granted Malaysian citizenship?

“Do we need to be famous celebrities or any other VVIPs to be given such priority?

“What about our unsung heroes like the former Border Scouts in Lawas who had sacrificed so much during the Indonesian Confrontation and are still waiting for their applications (for citizenship) to be approved?” he pointed out.

Bobby stressed that the federal government must give back to Sarawak its autonomy to overcome the long-standing issue on citizenship.

On Aug 31, Lee who plays for Sri Pahang FC as a midfielder, uploaded a post on his Instagram account thanking Sri Pahang’s top leaders, especially its owner Tengku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah, for supporting him throughout the naturalisation process.

Lee, 34, was born in the UK.

The news had shocked many, including Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh who questioned whether stateless children had to be professional footballers to obtain Malaysian citizenship.