PM: Gov’t will continue to assist former athletes

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 3): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob said the government will continue to channel aid through the National Athletes Welfare Foundation (YAKEB) in recognition of the services of former athletes who had brought glory to the nation.

He said the government recently contributed an allocation of RM3 million to YAKEB to implement more programmes this year, such as entrepreneurship courses that can benefit and boost the income of its members.

“When another government ruled the country for 22 months, not only was no contribution given, there was a proposal to close YAKEB…next year there will be more (allocations for YAKEB).

“Athletes’ contributions are immense, it is not easy for the Jalur Gemilang to be hoisted or Negaraku to be played abroad unless it is due to the success of our athletes,” he said after officiating at YAKEB’s 7th annual general meeting here today.

Ismail Sabri also urged YAKEB to be more proactive in helping former national athletes who are facing problems to prevent them from being manipulated by certain parties.

The prime minister said such efforts can ease the burden of former athletes who are facing financial problems or seeking medical treatment.

“Sometimes there are some parties who try to manipulate these former athletes for their own benefit, including the issue of a former Paralympic athlete who was said to have been selling tissues by the roadside.

“I was informed that YAKEB had already tried to help, including giving a job offer but was rejected and after being rejected it (the matter) ended up falling into the hands of irresponsible parties that gave a bad image to YAKEB and the ministry,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said there are many former athletes who have yet to register with YAKEB, and urged and he wants the foundation to try to register more ex-athletes to ensure assistance can be provided as best as possible.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also instructed Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu to identify vacant land belonging to the Youth and Sports Ministry for the purpose of constructing YAKEB’s own building.

“Insya-Allah, after that, you can do the costing and apply to the government in terms of the construction cost,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said having its own building will enable YAKEB to hold programmes and courses in a more systematic manner under a larger facility for the benefit of its members. – Bernama