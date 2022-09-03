‘Provide Ng Gaat, Lio Mato health clinics with stable power supply’

KUCHING (Sept 3): Rural clinics in Nanga Gaat, Kapit and Lio Mato, Miri recently benefitted from reliable power supply following the completion of upgrading works to their electricity supply infrastructure last month.

The handing over ceremony for both sites was carried out at Nanga Gaat Health Clinic hall and was attended by Public Works Department (JKR) Malaysia Electrical Engineering Branch senior director Hanizan Shaffii, along with Health Department chief state engineer Mohamed Yazid Kuman.

Hanizan congratulated contractor Pristine Growth Sdn Bhd for their dedication in managing the project that enabled them to complete it ahead of time.

The project was successfully completed 53 days ahead of schedule.

“Despite the Covid-19 outbreak having a negative effect on the nation’s economy, the contractor was capable of successfully completing the job”, he said.

The main scope of the project was to upgrade the existing electricity supply system which is a stand-alone diesel power to the installation of a hybrid solar system.

This project was one of the first to use bifacial monocrystalline module type solar PV panels, the newest and most efficient solar PV technology. Bifacial PV panels can produce up to 25 per cent more energy since they can produce power from both the top and bottom sides of the panel.

The Ministry of Health implemented this project in an effort to help create a more dependable, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective energy supply, with the primary objective of ensuring that more effective and high-quality services can be produced for the community’s wellbeing and health.

Previously, both clinics had no access to reliable electricity supply as they depended on their diesel generator sets to light up the clinics.