Reorganised Labuan port grows in leaps and bounds

LABUAN (Sept 3): Labuan port has gone a long way since its privatisation in 2020.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said the turnaround time has also improved from about three days to just 24 hours upon docking.

Speaking after visiting the Megah Port Management (MPM), a concessionaire of the Labuan Liberty Port (LLP), Ongkili said the newly renovated and reorganised port would encourage new opportunities and businesses that would benefit the island.

“During the briefing, I was told that the port operates 24 hours, which means a vessel that dock at the port will be cleared in just within a day, thus cutting down the client’s operation cost.

“And with some 300 staff within the group, the chief operating officer Datuk Seri Patrick Tiong Chiong Kui said they are also exploring at other businesses such as cruise ships to boost the tourism sector in Labuan,” said Ongkili, who is on a three-day working visit here.

MPM submitted its tender to upgrade the facility in September 2019, and was awarded the project in January 2020, and took over the LLP in April the same year.

“The upgrading work cost MPM some RM8 million, which saw tremendous difference from its previous condition. It was not easy, especially since it happened during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, but they managed to work it through and had developed the port in leaps and bounds,” said Ongkili.

Meanwhile, Ongkili also met the Malaysian Royal Customs Department on Friday to discuss several related issues.