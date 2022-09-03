Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases drop below 200 mark at 187

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 3): Sabah’s Covid-19 infection cases today dipped below the 200 mark with 187 cases reported.

The figure was 18 cases lower than yesterday’s 205, said the state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

“Today, 187 cases of Covid-19 infections were recorded. The total number of new cases were obtained from 1,974 test samples at a positivity rate of 9.22 per cent compared to 2,179 samples yesterday with a positivity rate of 9.56 per cent,” he said.

Kota Kinabalu tops the list of districts recording double digits of infections at 68, he said adding that the number of cases for the state Capital today decreased by 24 cases from yesterday.

Four other districts recorded cases in double digits, namely Sandakan 19, Penampang 18, Tuaran 16 and Putatan 11.

Out of the 187 cases today, one was in category 3 and five in category 4.