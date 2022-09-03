SAPP has candidates to fight in tough areas

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 3): Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee said there has not been any formal discussions among Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) component parties about seats allocation for the coming 15th general election.

Speaking to reporters at SAPP’s congress here on Saturday, Yong said the party has potential candidates for the election and they are in ‘tough areas to fight’.

When asked to comment on the resolutions from delegates for Yong to contest in the Lahad Datu parliamentary constituency and for SAPP to contest in the Sepanggar seat which the party held from 2004 to 2013, he replied, “I have not decided whether I should contest, and if I contest, where, because this involves discussion with the GRS chairman and other parties.

“All the areas that we have potential candidates are tough areas to fight. SAPP contested in many areas in 2013, not only in Chinese majority areas (but) we were not successful because of the political situation at that time.

“We lost (then) but today we came back to fight and continue to fight. It is not necessary that we must contest in the urban areas because GRS has so many parties and maybe more will join, so seat sharing is one of the normal things to talk about,” said the nominated assemblyman.

Yong however pointed out that the parliamentary election is all about who will be the Prime Minister.

“In our case, SAPP will be contesting under GRS’ logo and at the parliament level we are with Perikatan Nasional (PN), so our MPs will be supporting PN’s leader Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister, that is our stand,” he said.

Yong explained that in the general election, the people will be deciding who they want to be Prime Minister.

“SAPP is very clear, we have declared at the PN convention last Saturday we support Muhyiddin to come back as PM,” he said, adding that GRS is not contesting to be Prime Minister unlike Parti Warisan,

“They (Warisan) want to be Prime Minister (but) GRS is contesting so that we can become a major bloc in Parliament from Sabah.

“I do not expect the other GRS parties to support anybody else other than Tan Sri Muhyiddin as Prime Minister,” said Yong, adding that GRS wants to become a major bloc in parliament side by side with GPS towards the fulfilment of Malaysia Agreement 1963.

When addressing the delegates earlier, Yong had also emphasised in leadership and team building.

“Leaders need a team; a team needs leadership. Leaders and team need ‘situational awareness’. To prepare our party to provide good leadership in the years ahead, our leaders at all levels must possess situational awareness which means to know and to understand what have been happening around us, and to be able to forecast what might happen next.

“Only then, can wisdom and experience tell us what we can and need to do in order to strategically position Sabah in the face of changes happening in Malaysia and around the world,” he said.

He pointed out that the world and country have changed therefore, we cannot think and behave as though nothing has changed.

“We have to recognise the new normal and how to live and progress in this new world. In Malaysia, the new normal is that no political party is dominant, that Sabah can play a more effective role at the federal level; that Sabah will achieve more and more autonomy in administering ourselves.

“This autonomy gives Sabah more power, and also a heavier responsibility to look after ourselves. This means that Sabahan leaders have a duty to the people to be much better leaders than what we have been so far,” he stressed.

He also told the delegates that SAPP leaders will have to understand the global power structure, the United Nations Organisation, NATO, European Union, ASEAN and so on.

As leaders, SAPP leaders have a duty to understand global and regional issues that have an impact on Sabah.

“Closer to Sabah, we have an urgent need to deeply understand the socio-economic, political and security implications of Nusantara, Indonesia’s new capital to the south of Sabah in Kalimantan.

“To our East, is BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao) which is proving to be a success that will bring peace, development and progress to our neighbour.

“Would the rise of Kalimantan and of Bangsamoro be the realisation of ‘smart partnership’ and ‘win-win’ for Sabah as we have been hoping for? Or would the rise of Kalimantan and Bangsamoro pose a threat to Sabah and Malaysia? These are relevant questions that we have to ask ourselves,” said Yong.

He opined that a lot of what will happen next actually depends on how Sabah positions itself in the new normal of BIMP-EAGA.