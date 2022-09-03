SAPP submits Sabah IC Enactment draft

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 3): Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) has submitted a draft of the Sabah IC Enactment 2022 to the State Internal Affairs and Research Office Secretary, said its president, Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee.

Speaking to the media after officiating SAPP’s congress here on Saturday, Yong said the he personally handed over the draft to State Internal Affairs and Research Secretary Datuk Awang Shaminan Sahari a few months ago after discussing the matter with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

“We need an Enactment to empower the state government and a department to handle the issuance of Sabah IC. It must be an empowering Enactment which is parallel to the National Registration Act that issues citizenship and MyKad to Malaysians and documents to non-Malaysians, Permanent Residents and so on. SAPP lawyers have submitted a draft of the Sabah IC Enactment 2022 to Datuk Awang Shaminan and it included a summary on the implementation mechanism,” he said.

“For a start, we are saying the issuance of the Sabah IC should come under the District Office. This will save the state government a lot of money as there is no need to set up a Sabah IC department all over the state,” he said.

Yong said after the last state assembly sitting where he spoke about the Sabah IC, he had further discussion about the matter with Hajiji who suggested the relevant department to look into the subject matter.

“I made the initiative to meet with Datuk Awang Shaminan at his office where I submitted the draft Enactment expecting it to be tabled this year,” said the nominated assemblyman.

Yong explained that the State Internal Affairs and Research Office will have the same responsibility as the Home Affairs Ministry to actually process the application for the Sabah IC.

As a start the processing of the Sabah IC application can come under the District Office, he said, adding that this will mean that there will be contract officers at every District Office to handle the processing of application of Sabah IC.

He however lamented that to some people, the word IC means citizenship.

“Sabah IC is for Malaysians in Sabah, approved by the Sabah government, it is not to be issued to non-Malaysians therefore the National Registration Act and the power of the government to give citizenship to non-Malaysians is not relevant in this case,” he pointed out.

Although issuance of citizenship comes under the Federal Government, Sabah IC is to be issued to genuine Malaysians in Sabah to Malaysian citizens, he reiterated.

“We are not giving Sabah IC as citizenship to non-Malaysians, I have explained that during the State Assembly sitting. My message went through to the Cabinet, ever since the debate I have spoken with the Chief Minister and had a one session with the State Internal Affairs and Research Office Secretary,” he said.

According to Yong, SAPP has been getting a lot of feedback from non-party members, NGOs, activists on the need for the Sabah IC more so recently with the news in the media of a foreigner holding a 12 code IC becoming the Sabah chapter leader of a Peninsular-based party and also appointed as a member of a state GLC.

“That compounds the demand of Sabahans for the Sabah IC. Today is a representation of the feeling on the ground, I think the Sabah IC momentum will pick up,” he said.

Meanwhile in his speech earlier, Yong said that the integrity of Malaysian MyKads, with the code -12- for Sabah, has been badly compromised.

The evidence contained in the RCI Report on Foreigners in Sabah (2017) is conclusive and disturbing, he said.

He stressed that MyKads which were obtained by fraud cannot be allowed to be used in Sabah.

“Indeed, the Federal government has no authority to issue code -12- MyKads, denoting that the holders are Sabah born, to foreigners. To do so is to contravene the Federal Constitution and MA63. Hence, SAPP will pursue the issuance of Sabah IC until Sabah IC becomes a reality,” he said.