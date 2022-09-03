Selangau man perishes after car collides with trailer

SIBU (Sept 3): A 38-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving was involved in a head-on collision with a trailer at 8pm at Jalan Sibu-Bintulu on Friday night.

According to Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias, the deceased was identified as Joelin Mat from Rumah Belayong Nanga Kalai, Selangau.

He said the deceased had been heading from Sibu towards Bintulu while the trailer was heading in Sibu’s direction.

“As a result of the collision, he suffered serious head injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene by medical officers from Selangau Clinic,” said Muhamad Rizal.

He added the case will be investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.