Soon Koh: Resolve delay in appointing community leaders

SIBU (Sept 3): Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has called on political parties concerned as well as Resident and District offices to quickly resolve the delay in appointing community leaders such as Kapitan Cina and Penghulu.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president pointed out that such appointments should not be too politicised as it has resulted in the delay of appointment for over one year.

He noted from a recent newspaper report that four Penghulu and 14 Kapitan posts are affected causing great inconvenience to the public who require their services.

“The disagreement between SUPP and PDP, both component parties of GPS, in the choice of candidates has resulted in the delay. The Resident and District Officer ought to intervene and help resolve the dispute.

“In the event that the dispute cannot be resolved, the existing Penghulu and Kapitan should be granted an extension so the community at large would not be deprived of necessary services,” Wong said in a statement yesterday.

He lamented that the delay has affected the community in Sibu at large, in particular, Bawang Assan.

“People need help – they need Penghulu or Kapitan Cina’s signature for certain documents and so on,” he said, as community leaders bridge the government with the people.

He added that community leaders should not be just confined to party members and leaders but can be from large NGO/community organisations.

“In the past, the executive Secretary of Sibu federation of Chinese Associations Chuing Mei Kiong, executive secretary of Chinese chambers of commerce Ling Chui Ing, chairman of China Import and Export Association Lee Kung Kwong, chairman of Hardwire Association Chiong Siong Teck and chairman of Electrical Services Association Tiong Chiong Huing and many others who can represent certain sections of the community were appointed community leaders,” he added.