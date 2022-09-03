Tiang: New 1,000mm pipeline will improve water pressure in Sibujaya

SIBU (Sept 3): The commission of a new pipeline at the end of September will improve the water pressure in Sibujaya, which is a long-term measure to address the water supply problem faced by the residents, said Michael Tiang.

According to the Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II, the construction of the pipeline measuring 1000 mm in size is almost completed.

With the completion of another pipeline next year, he said the water pressure in Sibujaya and surrounding areas will be further improved and enhanced.

“Together with the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB), Sibu Water Board (SWB) and some Housing Development Corporation (HDC) flat residents’ representatives, we came to Block N of the flat today. I came here to understand the situation following what we have read from the newspapers.

“They (flat residents) showed us the water supply issue. We went up to one of the units to try the water pressure. Indeed, it is very weak even during off-peak hours. The water pressure is really not bearable – I would even say unreasonable,” Tiang told The Borneo Post today.

He said SWB and JBALB said they were constructing a new pipeline, which will be connected from the Salim treatment plant to the Farley junction, to overcome bottlenecks in the present supply source.

“The construction of the new pipeline is almost completed and will start commissioning by the end of this month,” he added.

Tiang said for the time being, SWB has been supplying each block with one blue water tank to cater for the flat residents’ daily needs.

“Yes, I know the water supply is not sufficient for 80 doors per block. While waiting for the new pipeline to be completed, I have instructed SWB to increase the efficiency of the management of the blue water tank.

“That means they are going to replenish water supply more efficiently, and faster from time to time. I also had a dialogue with residents’ representatives here and asked them to check on the water level of the blue tank and to call SWB’s hotline if the water nearly runs out for replenishment of fresh water supply for their daily needs.

“This is just a temporary measure. For the long-term, we are waiting for the new pipeline to be completed,” said the Pelawan assemblyman, adding he would also provide bottled water to the flat residents.

Tiang added aside from the HDC flats, some residential houses in the township were also supplied with blue water tanks.

“We are presently using 600 mm pipeline – now, we have 1,000 mm together with 600 mm operating concurrently and it will further improve the water pressure. With another pipeline to be completed next year, it will further improve and enhance the water pressure in Sibujaya, Eco Garden and surrounding areas,” he said.

Earlier, he noted the HDC flat residents experienced low water pressure partly due to the old apartment’s design where no built-in water tanks are installed on the top floor unlike newer HDC high-rise design which already has an incorporated built-in water tank.

Meanwhile, SWB deputy general manager Lau Pon Yin informed the new pipeline is to overcome the bottlenecks at the present supply source.

He said due to the bottlenecks, the water pressure to Sibujaya was affected.

On Wednesday, residents of Block N held a press conference to voice their frustration over the low water pressure – a problem which has been plaguing them for the past 13 years.

According to its community head Lorita Sawang, there are 20 blocks in Sibujaya and each block consists of 80 units.

“If those on the ground floor turn on their taps, the taps of those staying on the first, second and third floors will run dry,” she lamented.