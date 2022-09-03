Willie: Kiulu has potential to produce quality cocoa beans

KIULU (Sept 3): Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Willie Mongin hopes that Kiulu can become one of the important quality cocoa bean-producing areas and a supplier of premium and single-origin cocoa beans.

He noted that there are currently 40 cocoa farmers cultivating cocoa trees on 30 hectares of land in Kiulu, which is located about 47 kilometres away from Kota Kinabalu.

Most of the farmers are participants of the Malaysian Cocoa Board’s New Crops Programme, he said, adding that the Kiulu farmers had produced 2.3 tonnes of cocoa beans in 2019, but the amount had declined to an average of 1 tonne in 2020 and 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Production is expected to increase even more this year because from January to June, the production of cocoa beans from this group has already reached 1.0 tonne.

“Kiulu also has the potential to become an agrotourism destination as it is well known for water rafting activities and as a picnic area,” Willie said to reporters after visiting the cocoa farming community in Kampung Lokub in conjunction with the #keluargamalaysia 2022 Agricommodity Tour programme today.

He said a mini cocoa bean drying machine with a 500-kilogramme capacity has also been set up in Kampung Lokub, adding that the machine is capable of processing dry cocoa beans optimally and producing quality cocoa beans.

The deputy minister said the ministry has also taken note of other infrastructure facilities needed by farmers such as agricultural roads to facilitate their agricultural activities.

On the same note, Willie also invited Sabah cocoa farmers and producers to become members of the Koperasi Kluster Koko Sabah Bhd, as the cooperative would purchase dried cocoa beans from growers and licensees at prices higher than the current market price, with a fast and transparent payment process. – Bernama