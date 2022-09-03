Youths, less fortunate in Tuaran receive aid

TUARAN (Sept 3): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor on Saturday launched the ‘Konvoi Semarak Hari Malaysia’ at the Rumpun Bajau Sama Sabah Cultural Centre in Kampung Lok Batik here.

During the event, Hajiji who is also Finance Minister presented 150 P-hailing riders with a contribution to assist them to purchase motorcycle parts.

Hajiji also presented ‘Bantuan Prihatin’ to 150 recipients from the district.

According to Hajiji, the ‘Konvoi Semarak Hari Malaysia’ and ‘Bantuan Prihatin’ is a program to assist the youths and the less fortunate in the district.

He added that the State Government gives priority to programs that involve the participation of young people in programs and activities that are beneficial, positive and healthy.

Commenting on the Skim Jaya Usahawan Belia Sabah (SYABAS) of RM10 million, Hajiji said it was one of the initiatives of Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) halatuju to help youth entrepreneurs in the state.

While encouraging youth entrepreneurs to apply for the scheme, he said the government wants them to participate in the field of entrepreneurship.

“If the financial assistance provided is insufficient, we will consider adding it,” he said.

The ‘Konvoi Semarak Hari Malaysia’ and ‘Bantuan Prihatin’ were jointly organized by the Institut Kerjasama Kerajaan dan Rakyat (IKRAR), Chief Minister’s Department, Yayasan Kebajikan Sabah (YKS), Persatuan Cakna Masyarakat Sabah (PEMERKASA) and Tuaran Youth Town Club.

The convoy covering a distance of 10 kilometers, attracted 150 participants

Also present were Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, IKRAR director Azrul Ibrahim, YKS director Rugayah Ag Besar and Tuaran District Officer Syahrin Samsir.