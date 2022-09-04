Aspirasi names George Young as possible candidate for Puncak Borneo parliamentary seat

KUCHING (Sept 4): Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) has named its chairman George Young Si-Ricord Jr as a possible candidate to contest the Puncak Borneo parliamentary seat in the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

Aspirasi president Lina Soo announced this at the ‘Jelajah Aspirasi’ flag tour in Sumur Bunuk, Padawan here on Sunday.

“We hope all of you here can provide your full support to George so we can succeed in taking the Puncak Borneo seat,” she said.

On the programme in Sumur Bunuk, Soo said it was one of a series of programmes done under the ‘Jelajah Aspirasi’ tour to promote the party to communities in Puncak Borneo and expressed her gratitude to the folks there for their support in making the programme a success.

Meanwhile, George said Aspirasi serves as a good platform for aspiring Bidayuh potential candidates – not only for the coming GE15, but also for other state or federal elections in the future.

He added this was because the party was founded by the late Dr Patau Rubis, who was a Bidayuh.

George said following last year’s state election, he resigned from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and joined Aspirasi in an effort to empower the aspirations of Bidayuhs in Puncak Borneo.

“After the state election last year, I decided to withdraw from the political arena and involve myself in business. However, the calling was too strong for me so I eventually re-entered politics.

“In April this year, myself and other members joined Aspirasi and I want to thank Soo for putting trust in me as the party’s chairman and also as a candidate to contest for Puncak Borneo,” he said.

In the last state election, George contested for the Stakan seat under the PSB ticket but lost to Datuk Hamzah Brahim, who won with 7,854 votes.