Awg Tengah: Socio-Economic Working Committee discusses on devt of education facilities

KUCHING (Sept 4): The Socio-Economic Working Committee (JKSE) under the Special Council of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) mainly discussed the development of education-related facilities during its recent meeting.

A statement from the office of Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the online meeting on Thursday involved federal ministers and representatives from the governments of Sabah and Sarawak.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed chaired the meeting while Awang Tengah represented the Sarawak government.

“In the more than two-hour meeting, various issues were discussed including development projects in Sarawak and Sabah, especially those related to education,” said the statement.

Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63, State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning and Development) Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidell were also present at the meeting.