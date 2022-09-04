Bt Kitang rep: Sarawak will grow rich, but it takes time to get there

KUCHING (Sept 4): Sarawak would emerge a rich and developed state in the next 10 years under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, said Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang.

He said Abang Johari had come up with major development plans to ensure that Sarawak would generate more revenues in years to come.

“Sarawak will grow rich, but we are not ‘Harry Potter’ or magicians. It takes time to plan and get our plans moving.

“I can tell that a lot of changes will take place in Sarawak in 10 years’ time. Under the able leadership of our Premier, Sarawak will become a developed state with lots of developments,” he said in his speech prior to presenting certificates to the participants of Kolej Komuniti Mas Gading’s food handling course yesterday.

Lo, also the chairman of Padawan Municipal Council, said Sarawak had been attracting quite a number of foreign investments, which would push the development of the state to greater heights.

Meanwhile on the course, he said it was imperative for food operators to acquire knowledge and skills in food handling.

On a separate subject, Lo thanked all those who had voted for him in the last state election.

He said without strong support, he would not be able to record a majority of over 4,000 votes.

“I could tell that I had the support from those in the ‘kampung’ (villages) as well as those in the urban areas because Batu Kitang comprises both the urban and rural areas.”

Lo said the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) had successfully retained Batu Kitang and Batu Kawah state constituencies, as well as wrested Kota Sentosa from the opposition, in the last state polls.

“(Deputy Premier, SUPP president and Batu Kawah assemblyman) Dr Sim Kui Hian has worked very hard. I work hard, but he works even harder, at a higher stress level.

“(Kota Sentosa assemblyman) Wilfred Yap, too, has worked hard. If he did not work hard, he would not get elected,” Lo pointed out.