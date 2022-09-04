Council of Datuks calls for action on fake insignias

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 4): The Council of Sabah Datuks (MDNS) has called for action on the use of fake car insignia bearing its logo.

Its president, Datuk Claudius Roman, said bogus Datuks/Datos and non members of MDNS continued to display fake insignias on their car licence plates without authorisation from the council.

Claudius called on the police to take action on such illegal acts by unscrupulous Datuks/Datos.

He said about MDNS has about 100 members. Many Datuks have not joined the council and use MDNS’ car insignia illegally.

He reminded those legitimately conferred with Datuk or Dato to exercise integrity, honour their awards and not abuse them.

Claudius said this in a statement after he led MDNS committee to pay a courtesy visit to State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Datuk Safar Untong recently.

Safar said the public can check the authenticity of datukship with the state government.

He affirmed that the state government does not recognise so-called Datukship or Datoship purportedly awarded from other countries such as the Philippines.

Claudius said shops should not simply make car insignia without authorisation by organisation or company. There should be a law to fine these shops, he said.

He recalled in the early years, shops would not dare to make such car insignia, rubber stamp or common seal unless there was an authorisation letter.

Meanwhile, Safar welcomed more charitable acts by MDNS to enhance the state government’s efforts towards helping the less fortunate in the state.

Claudius informed Safar that MDNS is looking at a wider field of expansion to enhance and complement the government’s efforts towards uplifting the standard of living of the hardcore poor, especially in the interior areas by providing agriculture training.

Claudius is hopeful that MDNS will have its own land soon.