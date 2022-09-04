CovidNow: Sarawak records 619 new Covid-19 cases from Aug 28-Sept 3

KUCHING (Sept 4): Sarawak recorded a total of 619 new Covid-19 infections for the week Aug 28-Sept 3, according to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website.

The highest number of new cases for the week was on Sept 2 at 140, followed by Aug 30 (138 new cases), Aug 31 (98 new cases), Sept 3 (74 new cases), Sept 1 (62 new cases), Aug 28 (54 new cases) and Aug 29 (53 new cases).

To date, Sarawak has a cumulative total of 313,151 infections.

The state still had 881 active cases, as of yesterday.

This week, the 30-39 age group made up 21.2 per cent of the infections, followed by the 18-29 age group (20.5 per cent), the 40-49 age group (12 per cent), the 50-50 age group (11.2 per cent) and the 60-69 age group (8.6 per cent).

Nationally, a total of 15,549 new infections were recorded over the same week.

Malaysia saw the most number of new cases for the week on Sept 1 at 2,356, followed by Aug 31 (2,340 new cases), Sept 2 (2,328 new cases), Sept 3 (2,244 new cases), Aug 30 (2,144 new cases), Aug 28 (2,191 new cases) and Aug 29 (1,946 new cases).

This brought the country’s cumulative total of infections to 4,789,552.

As of yesterday, Malaysia still had 30,197 active cases.

This week, the 18-29 age group contributed 25.6 per cent of the cases, followed by the 30-39 age group (25.1 per cent), the 40-49 age group (15.4 per cent), the 50-59 age group (8.8 per cent) and the 60-69 age group (5.7 per cent).

Meanwhile, the intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients in Sarawak stood at 53.6 per cent yesterday.

This was below the national rate of 60.2 per cent.

Other states and territories that also recorded ICU bed usage rates below the national rate included Negeri Sembilan (55.1 per cent), Putrajaya (50 per cent), Penang (49.2 per cent), Perlis (47.4 per cent), Perak (44.1 per cent), Melaka (43.9 per cent), Pahang (43.4 per cent) and Terengganu (42.5 per cent).

Labuan recorded the lowest ICU bed utilisation rate at 28.6 per cent.