Dow benchmark declines as rate hike fear rises

Fundamental outlook

US nonfarm payrolls rose by 315,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate climbed to 3.7 per cen. The Dow benchmark fell for the third straight week as fear of a rate hike slipped into the market.

After the Jackson Hole meeting, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell commented that there is the interest rate will stay high for a while in order to contain the inflation in US.

He said that the economy will suffer in the wake of rising borrowing cost. Stock markets have been tumbling since early last week.

US company Nvidia has been ordered by the US Government to stop its supply of chips to China. A new regulation has been set up to grant license exports of chips to China. Nividia spokesman said the company has not received an exemption for such exports after the application.

Europe has begun to shore up its energies supply as winter approaches. Western politicians and analysts reckoned the dependence from Russia supply on energies is coming to an end.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen surged to a 24-year record high at 140. This week, the trend might continue to climb higher above 141. We forecast the bulls will likely reach 142 in the near future as we approach the next FOMC meeting. Downside support lies at 138.50.

Euro/US dollar closed below 1.00 on Friday. We foresee the initial range will be contained form 0.99 to 1.00. However, breaking beneath 0.99 will likely lead to 0.97 as our next target should the dollar’s strength persist.

British pound/US dollar slipped last week to 1.15 before the weekend. We forecast the bears will likely attempt 1.14 as an essential support before trading sideways from 1.14 to 1.16. Beware of sliding beneath 1.14 support as this will trigger a market free-fall.

WTI Crude prices fell last week due to the double impact of the rising greenback and Europe decreasing its reliance on Russia’s energy supply. We target the first support will likely emerge at US$86.00 per barrel and range to be limited below US$90 per barrel. Beware of breaking beneath US$86 per barrel as it will likely land lower at US$84 per barrel.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives fell as most edible oil prices dropped last week. General commodities have been capped due to the new resurgence in the dollar. November 2022 Futures contract settled at RM3,901 per metric tonne on Friday.

The market is prone to fall again and find its support at RM3m700 per metric tonne. The overall range will likely be contained from RM3,700 to RM4,000 per metric tonne.

Gold prices revisited US$1,700 per ounce before the weekend. We predict the market movement will likely trade from US$1,680 to US$1,720 per ounce region. Mixed sentiment is expected due to the rising dollar while gold support will llikely emerge strong at US$1,680 per ounce level. Traders are advised to stay cautious.

Silver prices dropped last week and traded below US$19 per ounce. We foresee the trend will likely be contained from US$17.50 to US$19 per ounce amid in mixed trading activity. Some buying interest will likely emerge in the market as most traders will find silver at cheap prices now. Proper risk control is advised if the aforementioned support is breached.

Dar Wong has more than 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at dar@alaa.sg.