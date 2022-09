KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 4): Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was discharged from the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 9.30 am today.

A statement from his office stated that Dr Mahathir would continue to be in home-quarantine until this Tuesday (Sept 6).

Dr Mahathir was admitted to IJN for observation after he was confirmed positive for Covid-19 last Aug 31. – Bernama