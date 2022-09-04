Dr Sim chides Hadi over non-Muslim, non-Bumi corruption claims

KUCHING (Sept 4): Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has chided Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang for having a “narrow opinion” when he accused non-Muslims and non-Bumiputera for being enablers of corruption.

The Deputy Premier said the PAS president’s recent statement was also just part of his tactic to win voters as the general election was just around the corner.

“What Abdul Hadi said is a very narrow opinion and not the values of our Sarawak spirit. That is his own opinion and it doesn’t represent Sarawak.

“We also do not need such tactics and strategy to win votes,” he told reporters when met after officiating the foundation work commencement ceremony for San Seng Tong Centre for Buddhism Culture and Education here today.

The SUPP president said by playing the race card, this proved that peninsular-based parties were bankrupt of ideas to win over the voters come election.

“In every election, they resort to the usual strategy to get votes because they are bankrupt of ideas.

“Have they ever thought of future plans for the country such as what our GPS-led government is doing right now through the various initiatives for the people,” he remarked.

Asked if he agreed that Abdul Hadi should be banned from entering the state, Dr Sim pointed out that only Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had the authority to do so.

“Only the Premier has the authority to ban. But how do you know he has not banned (Abdul Hadi from entering)?” he responded.

When pressed if Abang Johari had indeed banned the Marang MP from entering Sarawak, Dr Sim replied: “I don’t know. You have to ask the Premier.”

On Aug 20, Abdul Hadi posted on Facebook that non-Muslims and non-Bumiputeras made up the bulk of what he called the “roots of corruption”.

He claimed these groups who cause illicit gains are the ones who eventually control the economy.

Abdul Hadi’s offensive remarks have resulted in more than 20 police reports lodged against him while many of Sarawak’s politicians have backed the call for the PAS president to be barred from entering the state.