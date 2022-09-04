Dr Sim: Mooncake festival an occasion of unity in S’wak

KUCHING (Sept 5): The Mid-Autumn Festival, more fondly known as the mooncake festival, is an occasion which signifies unity as Sarawakians of all backgrounds gather to spend time together.

In saying this, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said people in Sarawak are very fortunate to be able to celebrate all kinds of festivals together with communities of various races and religions.

“We must continue to uphold this racial harmony,” he said during a Mid-Autumn Festival lantern walk organised by the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Women wing at the Malaysia-China Friendship Park, Jalan Song here on Sunday night.

He said unlike the Peninsula, which is plagued by political in-fighting and instability, Dr Sim said the late Chief Minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem had advised state leaders to take good care of Sarawak before his unexpected passing.

“Spending time together with friends and family, this festival symbolises unity and we should continue to teach our children the spirit of being a Sarawakian as well as (being) a tolerant society,” said the SUPP president.

Meanwhile, Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng who was also present for the walk said the festival is a tradition observed by the Chinese community worldwide for generations.

He remarked such celebrations promote the unique culture and virtues of the Chinese community and must continue to be passed down to the next generation.

According to SUPP Women chief Kho Teck Wan, who was the organising chairwoman of the event, this was the third time the party had organised this lantern walk since 2017.

She added they had managed to break a Malaysian record for the longest lantern parade in the past editions.

“The reason we keep organising it is because we believe unity needs to be inculcated and nurtured in children while they are still young,” she said.

Kho noted another lantern walk will be organising in conjunction with the Mid-Autumn Festival at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) compound on Sept 9.

Among those in attendance were political secretary to the Premier Tan Kai and Dr Sim’s wife Datin Sri Enn Ong.