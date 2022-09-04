Dr Sim: Rejuvenated Batu Kawa Old Town perfect place to stage Mooncake Festival

KUCHING (Sept 4): Batu Kawa Old Town will be a unique place to hold the Mooncake Festival once the Riverbank Park project is fully completed, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is also Batu Kawa assemblyman, said once the phases of this project have been completed, it will rejuvenate the area into a river-side park stretching from Batu Kawa Old Town to the villages surrounding it.

“With all these infrastructures (under the Batu Kawa Riverbank Park), in the years to come the Mooncake Festival in Batu Kawa will be much like the Kuching Festival.

“So, whenever the festival takes place, more people will come to Batu Kawa, ” he said when officiating at the opening ceremony of Batu Kawa Mooncake Lantern Carnival at Batu Kawa Old Town here last night.

On the carnival, Dr Sim revealed the annual event held its fifth edition this year after a two-year lapse due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He congratulated Batu Kawa Old Town and its community for successfully organising the carnival.

Among those present at the opening ceremony were Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) deputy chairman Dato Ahmad Ibrahim and a political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak Tan Kai.

The Batu Kawa Mooncake Lantern Carnival is held from Sept 3 to 11 and is open from 6pm to 11pm.

Aside from about 80 stalls selling mooncakes and local delicacies, one of the carnival’s highlights will be its Lantern Parade – to take place on Sept 10.