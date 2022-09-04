Enforce anti-hopping law in all states before calling GE15 – LDP

TAWAU (Sept 4): The anti-party hopping law should be enforced in all states before the 15th General Election (GE15) is called.

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Chin Su Phin called on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob not to succumb to the pressure to hold the election soon.

“Although the anti-party hopping bill has been passed in the Parliament, many states have yet to table and approve the law in their respective state legislative assemblies.

“We must ensure all states have enforced the anti-party hopping law before the general election is called,” he said when officiating at the joint conference of Balung, Sri Tanjong, Merotai and Tungku divisions here on Sunday.

He said Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had become the first former prime minister in Malaysia to be imprisoned following the Federal Court’s landmark ruling to uphold his conviction and sentence of 12 years in jail and a RM210 million fine for the misappropriation of funds related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal on August 23.

“The fair and bold decision by the five-man bench led by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat has reflected the integrity of the judiciary in Malaysia.

“More importantly, the judgment rekindles hope for a better future in our country.”

Chin said it is undeniable that the prosecution of corrupt Umno leaders was initiated by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government led by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad when the coalition ended 60 years of Barisan Nasional (BN) rule in the 14th General Election (GE14) in 2018.

Without the drastic political change in 2018, he said Malaysia may still likely be plagued with rampant power abuse and corruption among the top Umno leaders, who might have driven our country to bankruptcy or disastrous consequences.

The statements given by witnesses have uncovered massive sum of money involved in the graft scandal related to 1MDB that had resulted in devastating losses for our country, he said.

“While the case against Najib was only possible after PH took over Putrajaya, Mahathir’s abrupt resignation that caused the downfall of the PH government had Malaysians worried that whether the charges against the Umno leaders would be dropped when a new government came into power.”

Fortunately, he said the then prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that led the BN-Parikatan Nasional (PN) government stood firm in his stand in not interfering with the judicial system, despite the mounting pressure imposed on him by the ‘court cluster’ to free them of charges, especially in Najib’s 1MDB case.

He said Muhyiddin had upheld his principles not to give in to the demands of the court cluster, even though his decision ultimately cost him his prime minister’s position.

When Muhyiddin was replaced by Ismail Sabri, he said people were concerned as to whether the present prime minister, as an Umno member, would allow his party leaders to be acquitted of all charges.

“But Ismail Sabri has proven his respect for the integrity of judiciary to hear and decide on the cases against Najib, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.”

Having said that, Chin pointed out that PH should not be obnoxious, nor take all the credit for putting Najib behind bars.

“PH was the one that prosecuted Najib in the first place, but it has taken Muhyiddin and Ismail Sabri every ounce of strength not to intervene in the judicial system that ultimately resulted in the landmark ruling against Najib.

“And this has given Malaysians a shimmer of hope that perhaps our country will get back on the right track someday.”

He continued to say that the court cluster of Umno, especially Najib, clearly know that the court’s decision will not be in their favour and thus keep pressuring Ismail Sabri to call for a general election.

He said the leaders believe that that if BN wins the election, Umno will be powerful enough to let them walk free.

Hence, Chin urged Ismail Sabri not to succumb to the pressure to call for the GE15 soon, not before the anti-party hopping law is tabled and passed in every state in Malaysia.

On another note, he said Umno is fractured internally despite seemingly united on the surface.

He reiterated that BN, PN and PH will not be able to form the federal government on their own in GE15 without the backing of Sabah and Sarawak.

He said it is high time for Sabahans to emulate Sarawakians in giving our full support to local parties in effort to transform the political landscape in Malaysia.

“The political turmoil in West Malaysia and divided Malay voters give East Malaysians the golden opportunity to unite and take the lead in national politics.

“We should not allow the Federal Government to lead us around by the nose after 60 years.

“By supporting local parties, Sabah will have a larger say and bigger bargaining power in demanding for our rights and interests under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).”