Fadillah lodges police report after photo used in advertisement on social media

KUCHING (Sept 4): Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has lodged a police report after his photo was used in a shariah-compliant investment scheme advertisement on social media.

In a Facebook post, Fadillah, who is Petra Jaya MP, said he has never given permission to anyone to use his photo for any kind of advertisement or promotion.

“I have instructed my special officer at the P.194 Petra Jaya service office to lodge a police report regarding the poster that made use of my picture on the social media.

“I would like to state that I am not involved with the investment and I have never given permission to any party to use my photo,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The advertisement, among others, stated that the scheme promises a guaranteed return of capital in case there is a loss; guaranteed profit, high profit investment and Islamic market trading.