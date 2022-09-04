Fashion show featuring Orang Ulu beads, traditional accessories on Sept 11 in Miri

MIRI (Sept 4): Persatuan Wanita Orang Ulu Miri (PWOUM) will hold a ‘Beads Fashion Show’ in connection with a ‘Malaysia Day 2022 Dinner’ here this Sept 11.

The event will take place at the ballroom of Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club, with the ceremony to commence at 6.30pm.

According to PWOUM chairperson Kijan Toynbee, this show will highlight Orang Ulu’s traditional accessories, particularly their renowned beads.

“We will not only show the many beautiful beaded accessories that we traditionally wear, but there will also be handicrafts of various kinds that the guests can purchase at the dinner later,” she said in a statement.

On the dinner event, Kijan said it would serve as a venue for the Orang Ulu community to come together and celebrate Malaysia Day not only with their families, but also with friends from other races.

“As Malaysia Day is just around the corner (Sept 16), this dinner will provide us with a venue to celebrate the occasion in a full ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family) spirit.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us many things, but the most obvious one is that we always stand by and look out for one another irrespective of race and religion.

“So it’s appropriate that we celebrate our unity in diversity this Malaysia Day.”

It is informed that Sarawak Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin is expected to officiate at the event.