Fire razes double-storey house in Kg Semerah Padi

KUCHING (Sept 4): A fire on Sunday evening razed a semi-structured double storey house in Jalan Helang, Kampung Semerah Padi here to the ground.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, they received an emergency call regarding the fire at 5.16pm.

“Upon receiving the emergency call, we despatched 10 firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station. They were assisted by eight firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station, and another eight from the Batu Lintang fire station,” said a Bomba spokesperson.

He said upon arriving at the scene, the team found the flames still raging.

“All the house’s occupants managed to escape to safety and no injuries were reported,” he said, adding the occupants comprised 35 people from 10 families.

He said the fire was brought under control and extinguished according to the Rescue, Exposure, Confine, Extinguish and Overhaul (Receo) method.

Other agencies involved in the operation were the police, Sesco and Kuching Water Board.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a fire razed two houses to the ground and partially destroyed one house in Kampung Hulu Sessang in Kabong, Saratok on Sunday.

Bomba received a distress call regarding the incident at 5.33pm and despatched 10 firefighters from the Saratok fire station.

“The two houses completely destroyed by the fire were non-permanent structures. The third house was only 15 per cent destroyed by the fire,” said the spokesperson, adding the occupants were all unscathed.

The occupants of the first house comprised seven occupants while the second house had one occupant. The third house’s occupant was away during the fire.