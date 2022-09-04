Foreign minister: Malaysia takes cases of abuse of foreign workers seriously

KUANTAN (Sept 4): Malaysia is serious about — and will not compromise on — those who commit wrongdoing, especially abuse or mistreatment of foreign workers, including Indonesian domestic workers, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had conveyed the Malaysian government’s position to the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Malaysia, Hermono, and to Saifuddin’s counterpart, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi.

“Currently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in close contact with the Malaysian authorities and the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuala Lumpur to provide appropriate consular assistance to the victim, as well as to obtain the latest status of the investigation,” he said at a press conference here, today.

Saifuddin was commenting on the case of an Indonesian maid who was allegedly abused by her employer in Batu Caves, Selangor, recently, and added Malaysia was also saddened and sympathised with the victim of the case.

Saifuddin said he had been in contact with the Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and was informed that the police would give priority to the case.

Last Friday, media reported that an Indonesian maid was abused by her employer, including allegedly not being paid her salary, since she started working in 2019. It is understood that the victim is now at Hospital Selayang for treatment. — Bernama