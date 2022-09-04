Help monitor govt-funded projects, Meradong rep tells community leaders

BINTANGOR (Sept 4): Community leaders, including those heading the village or longhouse security and development committees (JKKKs) need to help monitor the progress of government-funded projects being implemented in their respective areas.

In making this call, Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing said as the direct beneficiaries of such projects and also being the closest to the works sites, the community leaders should assist the implementing agencies.

He told reporters this when met after witnessing the handing-over of a Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) project at Rumah Juliana, Sungai Petai in Meradong near here to a contractor recently.

“In the case of this project, involving upgrading works on the road behind the longhouse and also on the drainage system, it has been duly completed – thanks to the efficiency of the Drainage and Irrigation Department in Sarikei as the implementing agency, and also the assistance rendered by the Tuai Rumah (longhouse chieftain) and the JKKK,” said Ding.

The assemblyman also commended the contractor for having delivered the RM100,000 project on schedule and making sure of it complying with the set specifications.