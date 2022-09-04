Labuan Libery Wharf port cargo handling turnaround time now down to 24 hours

LABUAN: The cargo handling turnaround time at Labuan’s container port, Labuan Liberty Wharf has improved from three days to just 24 hours upon docking, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili.

Speaking to Bernama after visiting Labuan Liberty Wharf concession holder, Megah Port Management (MPM) Sdn Bhd’s office, Ongkili said the newly upgraded and reorganised port would create new opportunities and businesses that would benefit the island.

“During the briefing, I was told that the port operates 24 hours a day, which means a vessel that docks at the port will be cleared within a day, thus cutting down the client’s operating costs.

“MPM chief operating officer Datuk Seri Patrick Tiong Chiong Kui also informed me that they are exploring other businesses such as cruise ships to boost the tourism sector in Labuan,” he said.

Ongkili, who is on a three-day working visit here, said Labuan’s container port has come a long way since its management was taken over by MPM in 2020.

MPM was awarded the tender to upgrade the facility in January 2020, and took over the port in April the same year.

“The upgrading work cost MPM some RM8 million, and it made a tremendous difference from its previous condition.

“It was not easy, especially since it was done during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, but they managed to work through it,” he said. — Bernama